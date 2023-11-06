Monday's game that pits the Army Black Knights (0-0) against the Marist Red Foxes (0-0) at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Army, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Army vs. Marist Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Army vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 71, Marist 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Marist

Computer Predicted Spread: Army (-5.0)

Army (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Army Performance Insights

At 73.1 points scored per game and 70.4 points conceded last year, Army was 141st in the country offensively and 191st defensively.

At 32.1 rebounds per game and 28.9 rebounds allowed, the Black Knights were 156th and 51st in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Army was ranked 186th in the nation in assists with 12.9 per game.

The Black Knights were 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and 116th in 3-point percentage (35.2%) last year.

Last season, Army was 204th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and 137th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.2%).

Last season, Army attempted 61.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.5% of Army's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.5% were 3-pointers.

