Monday's game features the Army Black Knights (0-0) and the NJIT Highlanders (0-0) matching up at Christl Arena (on November 6) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-59 win for Army.

The Black Knights went 13-17 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Army vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Army vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 65, NJIT 59

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Army Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Black Knights were outscored by 3.8 points per game last season, with a -114 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.9 points per game (259th in college basketball), and allowed 64.7 per outing (190th in college basketball).

On offense, Army tallied 62.4 points per game last season in conference games. As a comparison, its overall average (60.9 points per game) was 1.5 PPG lower.

The Black Knights put up 58.8 points per game last season at home, which was 3.8 fewer points than they averaged away from home (62.6).

Army gave up 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.8 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.