The Marist Red Foxes (0-0) are favored by 1.5 points against the Army Black Knights (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 134.5 for the matchup.

Army vs. Marist Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marist -1.5 134.5

Black Knights Betting Records & Stats

Army combined with its opponents to score more than 134.5 points in 20 of 27 games last season.

The average over/under for Black Knights contests last year was 143.5, 9.0 more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Black Knights were 13-14-0 last season.

Army was underdogs 11 times last season and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.

The Black Knights were 3-7 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Black Knights have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Army vs. Marist Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marist 10 43.5% 63.9 137 66.7 137.1 130.8 Army 20 74.1% 73.1 137 70.4 137.1 141.6

Additional Army Insights & Trends

The Black Knights scored 6.4 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Red Foxes allowed their opponents to score (66.7).

Army put together a 10-10 ATS record and a 12-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.7 points.

Army vs. Marist Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marist 12-11-0 3-2 15-8-0 Army 13-14-0 7-4 15-12-0

Army vs. Marist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marist Army 5-10 Home Record 10-5 4-9 Away Record 7-8 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

