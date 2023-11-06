How to Watch the Army vs. NJIT Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Army Black Knights will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the NJIT Highlanders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Army vs. NJIT 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders scored only 4.2 fewer points per game last year (60.5) than the Black Knights gave up (64.7).
- When NJIT gave up fewer than 60.9 points last season, it went 9-1.
- Last year, the Black Knights averaged just 2.9 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Highlanders gave up (63.8).
- Army went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 63.8 points.
Army Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Christl Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Marist
|-
|McCann Arena
|11/12/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Christl Arena
