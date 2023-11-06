The Army Black Knights will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the NJIT Highlanders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Army vs. NJIT 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Highlanders scored only 4.2 fewer points per game last year (60.5) than the Black Knights gave up (64.7).
  • When NJIT gave up fewer than 60.9 points last season, it went 9-1.
  • Last year, the Black Knights averaged just 2.9 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Highlanders gave up (63.8).
  • Army went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Army Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 NJIT - Christl Arena
11/9/2023 @ Marist - McCann Arena
11/12/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Christl Arena

