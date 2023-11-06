Ben Simmons plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Simmons, in his most recent game, had eight points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 109-107 win over the Bulls.

We're going to break down Simmons' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ben Simmons Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-132)

Over 7.5 (-132) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-111)

Over 8.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-102)

Looking to bet on one or more of Simmons's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the NBA last season, conceding 113.3 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the league last year, allowing 44.2 per game.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 23.9.

The Bucks allowed 12.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, 11th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Ben Simmons vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 28 12 11 8 0 0 3 10/26/2022 34 4 5 9 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.