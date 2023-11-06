How to Watch Binghamton vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) go up against the Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Binghamton vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Binghamton Stats Insights
- The Bearcats' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (41.4%).
- Binghamton went 12-9 when it shot higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Bearcats were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 133rd.
- The Bearcats put up an average of 68.8 points per game last year, six more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Binghamton went 12-9 last season when it scored more than 62.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Binghamton Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Binghamton averaged 6.8 more points per game at home (72.3) than away (65.5).
- At home, the Bearcats allowed 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.7.
- At home, Binghamton knocked down 6.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (5.1). Binghamton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than on the road (29.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Binghamton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Keystone
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.