The Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) go up against the Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Binghamton vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Binghamton Stats Insights

The Bearcats' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (41.4%).

Binghamton went 12-9 when it shot higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Bearcats were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 133rd.

The Bearcats put up an average of 68.8 points per game last year, six more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Binghamton went 12-9 last season when it scored more than 62.8 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Binghamton averaged 6.8 more points per game at home (72.3) than away (65.5).

At home, the Bearcats allowed 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.7.

At home, Binghamton knocked down 6.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (5.1). Binghamton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than on the road (29.9%).

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule