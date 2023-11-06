The Northwestern Wildcats will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Binghamton Bearcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Binghamton matchup.

Binghamton vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Binghamton vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Binghamton vs. Northwestern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Binghamton put together a 10-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Bearcats did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Northwestern won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last season, 12 Wildcats games went over the point total.

