Binghamton vs. Northwestern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Binghamton Bearcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Binghamton matchup.
Binghamton vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Binghamton vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|Binghamton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northwestern (-18.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Northwestern (-17.5)
|135.5
|-2200
|+980
Binghamton vs. Northwestern Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Binghamton put together a 10-15-0 ATS record last season.
- The Bearcats did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.
- Northwestern won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Last season, 12 Wildcats games went over the point total.
