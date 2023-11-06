Monday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) and Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) going head to head at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 78-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northwestern, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Binghamton vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Binghamton vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 78, Binghamton 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-21.6)

Northwestern (-21.6) Computer Predicted Total: 135.3

Binghamton Performance Insights

Offensively, Binghamton averaged 68.8 points per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 71.5 points per contest at the other end (224th-ranked).

With 31.9 rebounds per game, the Bearcats were 171st in the nation. They gave up 30.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 135th in college basketball.

Last season Binghamton ranked 300th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.6 per game.

The Bearcats committed 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.1 turnovers per contest (327th-ranked).

The Bearcats found it difficult to sink threes, ranking 21st-worst in college basketball with 5.5 threes made per game. They ranked 280th with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last season.

Last season Binghamton ceded 6.5 three-pointers per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.8% (112th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Binghamton took 69.8% two-pointers and 30.2% threes last year. Of the team's baskets, 78.3% were two-pointers and 21.7% were threes.

