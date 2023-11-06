The Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) are heavy, 18.5-point underdogs against the Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The point total is set at 135.5 for the matchup.

Binghamton vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -18.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bearcats Betting Records & Stats

Binghamton played 14 games last season that finished with a combined score over 135.5 points.

The Bearcats had a 140.3-point average over/under in their contests last year, 4.8 more points than the point total for this game.

The Bearcats covered the spread 10 times in 31 games last season.

Northwestern sported an 18-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-15-0 mark from Binghamton.

Binghamton vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 10 33.3% 67.7 136.5 62.8 134.3 134 Binghamton 14 56% 68.8 136.5 71.5 134.3 140.5

Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends

The Bearcats put up 6.0 more points per game last year (68.8) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (62.8).

When it scored more than 62.8 points last season, Binghamton went 9-7 against the spread and 12-9 overall.

Binghamton vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 18-12-0 1-0 12-18-0 Binghamton 10-15-0 0-1 11-14-0

Binghamton vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Binghamton 13-5 Home Record 8-7 7-4 Away Record 5-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

