New York Jets running back Breece Hall has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are giving up the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 93.4 per game.

Hall has accumulated a team-best 443 total rushing yards on 78 carries (63.3 ypg). He's also added two rushing TDs. Hall has also reeled in 19 passes for 189 yards (27.0 ypg). Hall's also scored one TD through the passing game.

Hall vs. the Chargers

Hall vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Chargers in the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Chargers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The Chargers surrender 93.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked run defense this season.

The Chargers have the No. 23 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.1 per game).

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall has hit his rushing yards over in 42.9% of his opportunities (three of seven games).

The Jets pass on 58.2% of their plays and run on 41.8%. They are 28th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 78 of his team's 157 total rushing attempts this season (49.7%).

Hall has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 37.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (43.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-133)

Hall Receiving Insights

Hall has received 12.3% of his team's 219 passing attempts this season (27 targets).

He is averaging 7.0 yards per target (84th in league play), averaging 189 yards on 27 passes thrown his way.

Hall, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 177 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

