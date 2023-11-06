When the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers go head to head in Week 9 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Breece Hall hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Hall has taken 78 attempts for a team-leading 443 rushing yards (63.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Hall has also tacked on 19 catches for 189 yards (27 per game) and one touchdown.

Hall has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

He, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Breece Hall Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0 Week 8 @Giants 12 17 0 6 76 1

