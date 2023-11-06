The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Bucks 115

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 5.5)

Nets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-3.1)

Nets (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 232.6

The Nets' .833 ATS win percentage (5-1-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .200 mark (1-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (25%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it less often (60% of the time) than Brooklyn (66.7%).

The Bucks have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-2) this season while the Nets have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Nets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Nets are eighth in the NBA on offense (116.3 points scored per game) and 22nd on defense (116 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is 12th in the NBA in rebounds (45.2 per game) and ninth in rebounds conceded (42.5).

At 27.7 assists per game, the Nets are seventh in the league.

Brooklyn is the fifth-best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.7) but second-worst in turnovers forced (10.8).

The Nets are the third-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.5 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.4%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.