Monday's contest at Alumni Arena has the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) squaring off against the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-57 win as our model heavily favors Buffalo.

A season ago, the Bulls finished 12-16 during the season.

Buffalo vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 72, Canisius 57

Buffalo Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulls put up 65.1 points per game last season (176th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (209th in college basketball). They had a -7 scoring differential.

In conference games last year, Buffalo averaged more points per game (66.8) than its season average (65.1).

The Bulls posted 65.7 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, they averaged 63.9 points per contest.

Buffalo allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.9 away from home.

