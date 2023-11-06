How to Watch Buffalo vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-0) face the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Buffalo vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Buffalo Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulls had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Knights' opponents made.
- Buffalo had a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Bulls were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights finished 210th.
- Last year, the 77.5 points per game the Bulls averaged were only 3.3 more points than the Knights allowed (74.2).
- When Buffalo totaled more than 74.2 points last season, it went 13-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison
- Buffalo averaged 82.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.6 more points than it averaged away from home (74.6).
- In 2022-23, the Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 84.1.
- Buffalo sunk 8.0 treys per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.0% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/11/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/15/2023
|Roberts Wesleyan
|-
|Alumni Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.