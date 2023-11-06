The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-0) face the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Buffalo vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Buffalo Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulls had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Knights' opponents made.

Buffalo had a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Bulls were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights finished 210th.

Last year, the 77.5 points per game the Bulls averaged were only 3.3 more points than the Knights allowed (74.2).

When Buffalo totaled more than 74.2 points last season, it went 13-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison

Buffalo averaged 82.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.6 more points than it averaged away from home (74.6).

In 2022-23, the Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 84.1.

Buffalo sunk 8.0 treys per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.0% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule