Monday's contest between the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-0) at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 79-74 based on our computer prediction, with Buffalo securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on November 6.

According to our computer prediction, Fairleigh Dickinson is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) against Buffalo. The two sides are expected to exceed the 149 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Buffalo vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Alumni Arena Line: Buffalo -6.5

Buffalo -6.5 Point Total: 149

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buffalo vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Fairleigh Dickinson (+6.5)



Fairleigh Dickinson (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (149)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Buffalo Performance Insights

Offensively, Buffalo was the 45th-ranked squad in the country (77.5 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 12th-worst (77.7 points allowed per game).

The Bulls were 35th in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.8) and 217th in rebounds conceded (31.7) last season.

At 14.7 assists per game last year, Buffalo was 62nd in college basketball.

With 7.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc last year, the Bulls were 219th and 283rd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Buffalo was 230th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.6 last year. It was 264th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.0%.

Last season, Buffalo attempted 65.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.3% of Buffalo's baskets were 2-pointers, and 24.7% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.