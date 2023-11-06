The Buffalo Bulls go up against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Buffalo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Canisius 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins scored 5.4 fewer points per game last year (60.0) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (65.4).

Canisius went 6-6 last season when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.

Last year, the 65.1 points per game the Bulls put up were only 1.7 fewer points than the Golden Griffins allowed (66.8).

Buffalo had a 7-5 record last season when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Buffalo Schedule