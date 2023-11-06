How to Watch the Buffalo vs. Canisius Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls go up against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Buffalo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Buffalo vs. Canisius 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins scored 5.4 fewer points per game last year (60.0) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (65.4).
- Canisius went 6-6 last season when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
- Last year, the 65.1 points per game the Bulls put up were only 1.7 fewer points than the Golden Griffins allowed (66.8).
- Buffalo had a 7-5 record last season when putting up more than 66.8 points.
Buffalo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/14/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Alumni Arena
