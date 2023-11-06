The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-0) are 6-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) at Alumni Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

Buffalo vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Buffalo -6 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo and its opponents went over 145.5 combined points in 23 of 30 games last season.

Buffalo games had an average of 155.2 points last season, 9.7 more than the over/under for this game.

Buffalo covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Buffalo went 8-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 72.7% of those games).

The Bulls went 5-1 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -260 or shorter (83.3%).

Buffalo has an implied moneyline win probability of 72.2% in this game.

Buffalo vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Buffalo 23 76.7% 77.5 154.9 77.7 151.9 153.9 Fairleigh Dickinson 21 60% 77.4 154.9 74.2 151.9 147.4

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulls averaged 77.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 74.2 the Knights allowed.

When Buffalo totaled more than 74.2 points last season, it went 11-4 against the spread and 13-4 overall.

Buffalo vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Buffalo 15-15-0 3-2 16-14-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 16-17-2 4-5 19-15-1

Buffalo vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Buffalo Fairleigh Dickinson 11-4 Home Record 10-5 3-9 Away Record 8-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-1 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

