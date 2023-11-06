New York Jets receiver C.J. Uzomah has a good matchup in Week 9 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are allowing the most passing yards in the NFL, 297.4 per game.

Uzomah has caught five passes on six targets for 41 yards and one score. He averages 8.2 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Uzomah and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Uzomah vs. the Chargers

Uzomah vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

11 players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Uzomah will face the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Chargers concede 297.4 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Chargers have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Chargers' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Jets vs Chargers on Fubo!

Jets Player Previews

C.J. Uzomah Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Uzomah with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Uzomah Receiving Insights

This year, Uzomah hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Uzomah has been targeted on six of his team's 219 passing attempts this season (2.7% target share).

He averages 6.8 yards per target this season (41 yards on six targets).

Uzomah has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Uzomah (three red zone targets) has been targeted 13.6% of the time in the red zone (22 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Uzomah's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.