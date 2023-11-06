The New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers are slated to play in a Week 9 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will C.J. Uzomah get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will C.J. Uzomah score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a TD)

Uzomah has 41 yards receiving on five receptions (six targets), with one TD, averaging 8.2 yards per game.

Uzomah, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

C.J. Uzomah Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Patriots 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 1 1 Week 5 @Broncos 2 2 12 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 1 19 0

