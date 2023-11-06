The Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Thomas included, face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Thomas totaled 27 points in his previous game, which ended in a 124-114 loss versus the Celtics.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Thomas, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-106)

Over 22.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Over 4.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-149)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were ranked 14th in the league defensively last year, allowing 113.3 points per game.

The Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds on average last year, 20th in the league.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 23.9.

Defensively, the Bucks gave up 12.1 made three-pointers per contest last season, 11th in the league.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 26 21 4 0 3 0 0 2/28/2023 23 2 5 2 0 0 0 12/23/2022 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/26/2022 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

