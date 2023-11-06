Monday's game at Alumni Arena has the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) going head to head against the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-57 victory as our model heavily favors Buffalo.

The Golden Griffins went 9-21 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Canisius vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Canisius vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 72, Canisius 57

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canisius Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Griffins were outscored by 6.8 points per game last season (scoring 60.0 points per game to rank 274th in college basketball while giving up 66.8 per contest to rank 243rd in college basketball) and had a -205 scoring differential overall.

In MAAC play, Canisius scored 60.0 points per game, which equaled its overall season average.

The Golden Griffins put up more points at home (62.3 per game) than away (59.1) last season.

At home, Canisius allowed 64.6 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 69.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.