The Buffalo Bulls go up against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius vs. Buffalo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins averaged 5.4 fewer points per game last year (60) than the Bulls allowed their opponents to score (65.4).

When Canisius allowed fewer than 65.1 points last season, it went 6-6.

Last year, the Bulls averaged 65.1 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Griffins gave up.

Buffalo had a 7-5 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Canisius Schedule