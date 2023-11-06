How to Watch the Canisius vs. Buffalo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls go up against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius vs. Buffalo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins averaged 5.4 fewer points per game last year (60) than the Bulls allowed their opponents to score (65.4).
- When Canisius allowed fewer than 65.1 points last season, it went 6-6.
- Last year, the Bulls averaged 65.1 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Griffins gave up.
- Buffalo had a 7-5 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Canisius Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/11/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
