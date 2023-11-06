Best Bets, Odds for the Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Game – Week 9
Check out best bets as the New York Jets (4-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
When is Chargers vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.7 points) is a little bit less than the 3.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Chargers, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- The Chargers have a 64.9% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Chargers have won two of the four games they were favored on the moneyline this season (50%).
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- The Jets have been underdogs in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.
- New York has a record of 1-2 when it is set as an underdog of +154 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (+3.5)
- The Chargers have covered the spread twice over seven games with a set spread.
- Los Angeles has an ATS record of 1-0-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- The Jets have put together a record of 4-2-1 against the spread this year.
- In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, New York owns an ATS record of 2-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- These two teams average 42.9 points per game combined, 1.9 more than the over/under of 41.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.4 more points per game (42.4) than this game's total of 41 points.
- In the Chargers' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).
- In the Jets' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).
Gerald Everett Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|24.8
|2
Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|191
|5
|17.6
|0
