The New York Jets (4-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

When is Chargers vs. Jets?

Game Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

TV: ABC/ESPN

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.7 points) is a little bit less than the 3.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Chargers, though the data still has them as the favorite.

The Chargers have a 64.9% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Chargers have won two of the four games they were favored on the moneyline this season (50%).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Jets have been underdogs in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 1-2 when it is set as an underdog of +154 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+3.5)



New York (+3.5) The Chargers have covered the spread twice over seven games with a set spread.

Los Angeles has an ATS record of 1-0-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Jets have put together a record of 4-2-1 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, New York owns an ATS record of 2-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) These two teams average 42.9 points per game combined, 1.9 more than the over/under of 41.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.4 more points per game (42.4) than this game's total of 41 points.

In the Chargers' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

In the Jets' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

Gerald Everett Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 24.8 2

Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 191 5 17.6 0

