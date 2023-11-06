The Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) play the New York Knicks (2-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSC.

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSC

MSG and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 112 - Knicks 106

Knicks vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (- 1.5)

Clippers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-6.2)

Clippers (-6.2) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.6

The Clippers have covered the spread more often than the Knicks this year, putting up an ATS record of 3-2-0, as opposed to the 3-3-0 record of the Knicks.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (3-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (75%) than New York (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 60% of the time this season (three out of five). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (one out of six).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Clippers are 3-1, while the Knicks are 0-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are the worst team in the NBA in points scored (103.3 per game) but second-best in points conceded (103.3).

New York is the second-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (50.8) and is ranked 14th in rebounds allowed (44.3).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists at 21.2 per game.

New York is eighth in the league in turnovers per game (13.3) and 12th in turnovers forced (14.5).

The Knicks are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (32.4%).

