The Brown Bears (0-0) battle the Colgate Raiders (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cotterell Court. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Brown Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

Colgate Stats Insights

Last season, the Raiders had a 51.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bears' opponents made.

In games Colgate shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 19-5 overall.

The Bears ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball. The Raiders finished 238th.

Last year, the Raiders put up 78.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed.

Colgate went 19-4 last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

Colgate posted 81.5 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.

The Raiders surrendered 68.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.7 in road games.

Colgate drained 8.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 40.1% in home games and 41.1% away from home.

