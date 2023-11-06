How to Watch Colgate vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Brown Bears (0-0) battle the Colgate Raiders (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cotterell Court. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colgate Stats Insights
- Last season, the Raiders had a 51.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bears' opponents made.
- In games Colgate shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 19-5 overall.
- The Bears ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball. The Raiders finished 238th.
- Last year, the Raiders put up 78.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed.
- Colgate went 19-4 last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Colgate Home & Away Comparison
- Colgate posted 81.5 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.
- The Raiders surrendered 68.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.7 in road games.
- Colgate drained 8.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 40.1% in home games and 41.1% away from home.
Colgate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Brown
|-
|Cotterell Court
|11/14/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/17/2023
|Yale
|-
|Avenir Centre
