The Brown Bears (0-0) battle the Colgate Raiders (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cotterell Court. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Brown Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Raiders had a 51.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bears' opponents made.
  • In games Colgate shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 19-5 overall.
  • The Bears ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball. The Raiders finished 238th.
  • Last year, the Raiders put up 78.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed.
  • Colgate went 19-4 last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

  • Colgate posted 81.5 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.
  • The Raiders surrendered 68.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.7 in road games.
  • Colgate drained 8.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 40.1% in home games and 41.1% away from home.

Colgate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Brown - Cotterell Court
11/14/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
11/17/2023 Yale - Avenir Centre

