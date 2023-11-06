The Brown Bears face the Colgate Raiders at Cotterell Court on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colgate vs. Brown matchup.

Colgate vs. Brown Game Info

Colgate vs. Brown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colgate vs. Brown Betting Trends (2022-23)

Colgate went 16-16-0 ATS last season.

Raiders games went over the point total 18 out of 32 times last season.

Brown went 15-9-0 ATS last season.

Bears games hit the over 10 out of 24 times last season.

