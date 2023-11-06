Monday's game features the Colgate Raiders (0-0) and the Brown Bears (0-0) clashing at Cotterell Court (on November 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-67 win for Colgate.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Colgate vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Cotterell Court

Colgate vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 76, Brown 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: Colgate (-8.5)

Colgate (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Colgate Performance Insights

Last season, Colgate was 34th in the country on offense (78.1 points scored per game) and 150th on defense (69.3 points allowed).

With 30.9 rebounds per game and 29.4 rebounds allowed, the Raiders were 238th and 71st in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Colgate was third-best in college basketball in assists (18.1 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Raiders were 85th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.2) last year. They were best in 3-point percentage at 40.3%.

Last year, Colgate was 240th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and 308th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.9%).

Colgate attempted 34.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 65.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.4% of Colgate's buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.6% were 2-pointers.

