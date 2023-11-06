The Colgate Raiders (0-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the Brown Bears (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colgate vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Cotterell Court

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colgate -6.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colgate Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 32 games last season, Colgate and its opponents went over 148.5 points.

Colgate's matchups last season had an average of 147.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Colgate went 16-16-0 ATS last season.

Colgate was favored on the moneyline 29 total times last season. It went 23-6 in those games.

The Raiders won all 22 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.

Colgate has an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

Colgate vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colgate 12 37.5% 78.1 147.7 69.3 138.6 144.1 Brown 6 25% 69.6 147.7 69.3 138.6 139.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

Last year, the Raiders recorded 8.8 more points per game (78.1) than the Bears gave up (69.3).

When Colgate totaled more than 69.3 points last season, it went 10-10 against the spread and 19-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colgate vs. Brown Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colgate 16-16-0 14-8 18-14-0 Brown 15-9-0 4-3 10-14-0

Colgate vs. Brown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colgate Brown 14-2 Home Record 7-5 11-4 Away Record 7-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.