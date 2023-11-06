The Providence Friars (0-0) battle the Columbia Lions (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Columbia vs. Providence Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Columbia Stats Insights

The Lions shot 40.3% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 44.1% the Friars' opponents shot last season.

Columbia went 2-6 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Lions were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.

The Lions scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 71 the Friars allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 71 points last season, Columbia went 2-8.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison

Columbia averaged 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 65 on the road.

At home, the Lions conceded 72.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.5).

Columbia drained more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31%).

