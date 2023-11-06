The Providence Friars (0-0) battle the Columbia Lions (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Columbia vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Columbia Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot 40.3% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 44.1% the Friars' opponents shot last season.
  • Columbia went 2-6 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.
  • The Lions scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 71 the Friars allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 71 points last season, Columbia went 2-8.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Columbia Home & Away Comparison

  • Columbia averaged 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 65 on the road.
  • At home, the Lions conceded 72.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.5).
  • Columbia drained more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/11/2023 Albany (NY) - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/12/2023 Bard - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.