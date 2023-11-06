How to Watch Columbia vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (0-0) battle the Columbia Lions (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Columbia vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Columbia Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 40.3% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 44.1% the Friars' opponents shot last season.
- Columbia went 2-6 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Lions were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.
- The Lions scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 71 the Friars allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71 points last season, Columbia went 2-8.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Columbia Home & Away Comparison
- Columbia averaged 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 65 on the road.
- At home, the Lions conceded 72.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.5).
- Columbia drained more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Bard
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.