The Providence Friars play the Columbia Lions on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Columbia matchup in this article.

Columbia vs. Providence Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Columbia vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Columbia vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)

Columbia covered 10 times in 23 chances against the spread last season.

The Lions covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

Providence won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

A total of 14 Friars games last season hit the over.

