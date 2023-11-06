Monday's contest features the Providence Friars (0-0) and the Columbia Lions (0-0) clashing at Amica Mutual Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-60 win for heavily favored Providence according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Columbia vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Columbia vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 86, Columbia 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Columbia vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-25.6)

Providence (-25.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Columbia Performance Insights

Columbia ranked 276th in the country last season with 67.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 324th with 75.8 points allowed per game.

The Lions ranked -1-worst in the country with 36.0 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they pulled down 30.7 rebounds per game (248th-ranked in college basketball).

Columbia averaged 11.7 assists per game, which ranked them 289th in college basketball.

The Lions averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest (133rd-ranked).

The Lions ranked 125th in the nation with 7.8 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 309th with a 31.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Last year Columbia allowed 7.2 three-pointers per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.1% (128th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Columbia last season, 58.7% of them were two-pointers (67.5% of the team's made baskets) and 41.3% were three-pointers (32.5%).

