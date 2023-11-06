Monday's game features the Columbia Lions (0-0) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) facing off at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-62 win for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Lions went 28-6 a season ago.

Columbia vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Columbia vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 76, Stony Brook 62

Columbia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions had a +505 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 14.9 points per game. They put up 78.2 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball and gave up 63.3 per outing to rank 148th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Columbia put up 76.9 points per game in Ivy League action, and 78.2 overall.

In 2022-23, the Lions averaged 0.6 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (77.8).

At home, Columbia gave up 61.5 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.8).

