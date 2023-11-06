The Providence Friars (0-0) are double-digit, 18.5-point favorites against the Columbia Lions (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

Columbia vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -18.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Columbia played 11 games last season that had more than 143.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Lions contests last year was 143.6, 0.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Lions beat the spread 10 times in 29 games last year.

Columbia won three, or 14.3%, of the 21 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Lions played as an underdog of +1500 or more once last season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 6.2% chance of a victory for the Lions.

Columbia vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 14 48.3% 77.3 145.1 71.0 146.8 143 Columbia 11 47.8% 67.8 145.1 75.8 146.8 142

Additional Columbia Insights & Trends

The Lions scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, just 3.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Friars allowed.

Columbia put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 2-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.0 points.

Columbia vs. Providence Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 16-13-0 3-2 14-15-0 Columbia 10-13-0 1-1 11-12-0

Columbia vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Columbia 15-2 Home Record 6-9 6-6 Away Record 1-13 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

