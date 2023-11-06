The Cornell Big Red (0-0) hit the court against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Cornell Stats Insights

The Big Red made 47.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Cornell had a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Big Red were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountain Hawks ranked 270th.

Last year, the 81.7 points per game the Big Red averaged were 12.3 more points than the Mountain Hawks gave up (69.4).

Cornell had a 17-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Cornell performed better in home games last year, scoring 84.5 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game when playing on the road.

The Big Red surrendered 70.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.8 on the road.

Cornell averaged 11.1 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (10.6 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).

Cornell Upcoming Schedule