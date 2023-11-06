How to Watch Cornell vs. Lehigh on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cornell Big Red (0-0) hit the court against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Cornell vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cornell Stats Insights
- The Big Red made 47.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Cornell had a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Big Red were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountain Hawks ranked 270th.
- Last year, the 81.7 points per game the Big Red averaged were 12.3 more points than the Mountain Hawks gave up (69.4).
- Cornell had a 17-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.
Cornell Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Cornell performed better in home games last year, scoring 84.5 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game when playing on the road.
- The Big Red surrendered 70.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.8 on the road.
- Cornell averaged 11.1 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (10.6 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).
Cornell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Lehigh
|-
|Stabler Arena
|11/8/2023
|Morrisville State
|-
|Newman Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
