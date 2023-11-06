The Cornell Big Red (0-0) hit the court against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell Stats Insights

  • The Big Red made 47.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Cornell had a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Big Red were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountain Hawks ranked 270th.
  • Last year, the 81.7 points per game the Big Red averaged were 12.3 more points than the Mountain Hawks gave up (69.4).
  • Cornell had a 17-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Cornell performed better in home games last year, scoring 84.5 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Big Red surrendered 70.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.8 on the road.
  • Cornell averaged 11.1 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (10.6 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).

Cornell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena
11/8/2023 Morrisville State - Newman Arena
11/11/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium

