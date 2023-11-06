The Cornell Big Red will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cornell vs. Lehigh matchup.

Cornell vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Cornell vs. Lehigh Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cornell compiled a 10-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Big Red games.

Lehigh covered 14 times in 25 matchups with a spread last year.

In Mountain Hawks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.

