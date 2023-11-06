Monday's game at Stabler Arena has the Cornell Big Red (0-0) going head-to-head against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-0) at 7:30 PM (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Cornell by a score of 76-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Cornell vs. Lehigh Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Venue: Stabler Arena

Cornell vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 76, Lehigh 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. Lehigh

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-3.4)

Cornell (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Cornell Performance Insights

Cornell sported a top-25 offense last year, ranking ninth-best in college basketball with 81.7 points per game. On defense, it ranked 327th with 76.0 points allowed per contest.

The Big Red averaged 30.6 rebounds per game (251st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

Cornell was one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it dished out 17.3 per game (sixth-best in college basketball).

With 15.1 forced turnovers per game, the Big Red ranked 21st-best in college basketball. They ranked 189th in college basketball by averaging 11.9 turnovers per contest.

The Big Red ranked second-best in college basketball by sinking 10.7 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they ranked 102nd in college basketball at 35.4%.

Cornell gave up 8.3 threes per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.5% three-point percentage (288th-ranked).

Cornell attempted 31.7 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 51.2% of the shots it attempted (and 63.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 30.3 treys per contest, which were 48.8% of its shots (and 36.8% of the team's buckets).

