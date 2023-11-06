Cornell vs. Lehigh: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Cornell Big Red (0-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 153.5.
Cornell vs. Lehigh Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Stabler Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cornell
|-6.5
|153.5
Cornell Betting Records & Stats
- Of Cornell's 19 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 153.5 points 11 times.
- Cornell's outings last season had an average of 157.7 points, 4.2 more than this game's over/under.
- Cornell compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Cornell finished with a 10-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 76.9% of those games).
- The Big Red won all eight games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.
- Cornell has a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Cornell vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 153.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cornell
|11
|57.9%
|81.7
|151.5
|76.0
|145.4
|151.6
|Lehigh
|4
|16%
|69.8
|151.5
|69.4
|145.4
|140.2
Additional Cornell Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Big Red recorded 81.7 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 69.4 the Mountain Hawks allowed.
- When Cornell scored more than 69.4 points last season, it went 10-6 against the spread and 17-5 overall.
Cornell vs. Lehigh Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cornell
|10-9-0
|5-3
|10-9-0
|Lehigh
|14-11-0
|3-4
|11-14-0
Cornell vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cornell
|Lehigh
|11-2
|Home Record
|9-6
|6-8
|Away Record
|7-8
|5-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|84.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.0
|80.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
