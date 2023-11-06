The Cornell Big Red (0-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 153.5.

Cornell vs. Lehigh Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Venue: Stabler Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cornell -6.5 153.5

Cornell Betting Records & Stats

Of Cornell's 19 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 153.5 points 11 times.

Cornell's outings last season had an average of 157.7 points, 4.2 more than this game's over/under.

Cornell compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Cornell finished with a 10-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 76.9% of those games).

The Big Red won all eight games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.

Cornell has a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cornell vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 153.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cornell 11 57.9% 81.7 151.5 76.0 145.4 151.6 Lehigh 4 16% 69.8 151.5 69.4 145.4 140.2

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

Last year, the Big Red recorded 81.7 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 69.4 the Mountain Hawks allowed.

When Cornell scored more than 69.4 points last season, it went 10-6 against the spread and 17-5 overall.

Cornell vs. Lehigh Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cornell 10-9-0 5-3 10-9-0 Lehigh 14-11-0 3-4 11-14-0

Cornell vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cornell Lehigh 11-2 Home Record 9-6 6-8 Away Record 7-8 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

