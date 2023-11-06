When the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers match up in Week 9 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Dalvin Cook hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Cook has 114 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 41 carries.

Cook has also made an impact in the passing game, catching nine passes for 46 yards (6.6 per game).

In seven games, Cook has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Dalvin Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 12 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 5 0 0 0 0

