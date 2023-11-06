Dorian Finney-Smith plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 124-114 loss to the Celtics (his last game) Finney-Smith posted 14 points and eight rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Finney-Smith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-139)

Over 5.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.3 points per game last season made the Bucks the 14th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Bucks were the 20th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 44.2 boards per game.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.9.

The Bucks were the 11th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.1 makes per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 11 0 3 0 0 0 0 2/28/2023 29 5 2 2 0 1 1 12/9/2022 28 5 8 1 1 2 3 11/27/2022 38 13 4 3 2 0 3

