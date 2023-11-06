New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson has a good matchup in Week 9 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are giving up the most passing yards in the league, 297.4 per game.

Wilson has racked up a team-leading 469 receiving yards (67.0 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 39 balls out of 68 targets this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Wilson and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wilson vs. the Chargers

Wilson vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Chargers is allowing 297.4 yards per contest this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Chargers' defense ranks 25th in the NFL by conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Watch Jets vs Chargers on Fubo!

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Wilson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wilson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Wilson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).

Wilson has 31.1% of his team's target share (68 targets on 219 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (88th in NFL play), averaging 469 yards on 68 passes thrown his way.

In two of seven games this season, Wilson has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

With 11 red zone targets, Wilson has been on the receiving end of 50.0% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 7 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 8 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 TAR / 9 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.