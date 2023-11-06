When the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers square off in Week 9 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Garrett Wilson find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Wilson has 39 receptions on 68 targets, with a team-best 469 yards receiving (67 per game) and two TDs.

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Garrett Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0

