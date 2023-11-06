The Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) go up against the Iona Gaels (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels shot 45.9% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 43.1% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

Iona compiled a 19-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.1% from the field.

The Gaels were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished second.

The Gaels scored 8.8 more points per game last year (76) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (67.2).

When it scored more than 67.2 points last season, Iona went 24-4.

Iona Home & Away Comparison

At home, Iona scored 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged on the road (73.8).

The Gaels conceded 61.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Iona drained fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Iona Upcoming Schedule