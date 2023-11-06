How to Watch Iona vs. Charleston (SC) on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) go up against the Iona Gaels (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels shot 45.9% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 43.1% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
- Iona compiled a 19-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Gaels were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished second.
- The Gaels scored 8.8 more points per game last year (76) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (67.2).
- When it scored more than 67.2 points last season, Iona went 24-4.
Iona Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Iona scored 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged on the road (73.8).
- The Gaels conceded 61.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
- Beyond the arc, Iona drained fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|High Point
|-
|Hertz Arena
