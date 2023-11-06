The Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) go up against the Iona Gaels (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Iona Stats Insights

  • The Gaels shot 45.9% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 43.1% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
  • Iona compiled a 19-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Gaels were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished second.
  • The Gaels scored 8.8 more points per game last year (76) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (67.2).
  • When it scored more than 67.2 points last season, Iona went 24-4.

Iona Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Iona scored 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged on the road (73.8).
  • The Gaels conceded 61.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Iona drained fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena
11/10/2023 Sacred Heart - Hynes Athletic Center
11/20/2023 High Point - Hertz Arena

