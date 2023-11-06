The Charleston (SC) Cougars will start their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Iona Gaels on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Charleston (SC) vs. Iona matchup in this article.

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iona covered 15 times in 24 games with a spread last season.

The Gaels were an underdog by 7.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Charleston (SC) won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Cougars games went over the point total 13 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.