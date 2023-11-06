Monday's game between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) and Iona Gaels (0-0) squaring off at TD Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Charleston (SC), who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 74, Iona 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Charleston (SC)

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston (SC) (-3.4)

Charleston (SC) (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Iona Performance Insights

Last season Iona averaged 76 points per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 65.6 points per contest (50th-ranked).

The Gaels pulled down 33.2 rebounds per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

Last year Iona ranked 52nd in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.9 per game.

Last year the Gaels averaged 10.2 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.8 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).

The Gaels were 210th in college basketball with 7.1 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 69th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Iona allowed 5.9 three-pointers per game last year (28th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 29.7% three-point percentage (12th-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Iona took 68% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 32% three-pointers (25.2%).

