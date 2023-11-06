The Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) are favored by 7.5 points against the Iona Gaels (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is set at 154.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charleston (SC) -7.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gaels Betting Records & Stats

Iona combined with its opponents to score more than 154.5 points in four of 24 games last season.

The average over/under for Gaels outings last year was 141.6, 12.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Gaels' record against the spread last year was 15-9-0.

Iona split the two games it played as underdogs last season.

The Gaels played as an underdog of +260 or more once last season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gaels have a 27.8% chance to win.

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston (SC) 8 25.8% 80.1 156.1 67.2 132.8 150.1 Iona 4 16.7% 76.0 156.1 65.6 132.8 141.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

The Gaels put up an average of 76.0 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 67.2 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

Iona went 15-6 against the spread and 24-4 overall when it scored more than 67.2 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston (SC) 18-13-0 10-8 13-18-0 Iona 15-9-0 0-1 12-12-0

Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston (SC) Iona 15-1 Home Record 11-1 11-2 Away Record 8-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.