Iona vs. Charleston (SC): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) are favored by 7.5 points against the Iona Gaels (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is set at 154.5.
Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: TD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Charleston (SC)
|-7.5
|154.5
Gaels Betting Records & Stats
- Iona combined with its opponents to score more than 154.5 points in four of 24 games last season.
- The average over/under for Gaels outings last year was 141.6, 12.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Gaels' record against the spread last year was 15-9-0.
- Iona split the two games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Gaels played as an underdog of +260 or more once last season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gaels have a 27.8% chance to win.
Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 154.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Charleston (SC)
|8
|25.8%
|80.1
|156.1
|67.2
|132.8
|150.1
|Iona
|4
|16.7%
|76.0
|156.1
|65.6
|132.8
|141.8
Additional Iona Insights & Trends
- The Gaels put up an average of 76.0 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 67.2 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- Iona went 15-6 against the spread and 24-4 overall when it scored more than 67.2 points last season.
Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Charleston (SC)
|18-13-0
|10-8
|13-18-0
|Iona
|15-9-0
|0-1
|12-12-0
Iona vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Charleston (SC)
|Iona
|15-1
|Home Record
|11-1
|11-2
|Away Record
|8-4
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|84.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|79.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
