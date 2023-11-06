The New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 110-105 loss to the Bucks, Brunson had 45 points and four assists.

Below, we break down Brunson's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-122)

Over 24.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+124)

Over 5.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-189)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers conceded 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the league.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.

The Clippers conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 38 41 5 7 5 0 0

