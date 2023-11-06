The New York Jets (4-3) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 41 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Chargers squaring off against the Jets, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Jets vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jets have taken the field for seven games this season, and they have been winning after the first quarter one time and have been behind six times.

In seven games this season, the Chargers have led after the first quarter three times and been tied four times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.9 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Jets have won the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Chargers have won the second quarter in three games and have lost the second quarter in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

So far this season, the Jets have won the third quarter in four games, and they've lost the third quarter in three games.

In seven games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored two times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of seven games this season, the Jets have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and won four times.

The Chargers have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

Jets vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of seven games this year, the Jets have been winning after the first half one time and have been losing after the first half six times.

In seven games this season, the Chargers have led after the first half four times (3-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half three times (0-3).

2nd Half

Through seven games this year, the Jets have lost the second half two times (1-1 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (3-2).

The Chargers have won the second half in one game this season (0-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (1-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (2-1).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second half.

