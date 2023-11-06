A win by the Los Angeles Chargers over the New York Jets is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Monday, November 6 at 8:15 PM ET (at MetLife Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (390.9 yards allowed per game), the Chargers have put up better results on offense, ranking eighth in the NFL by totaling 362.4 yards per game. The Jets are generating 18 points per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 18.4 points per game (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Jets vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jets (+3.5) Over (39.5) Chargers 22, Jets 21

Jets Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Jets.

New York has compiled a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Jets have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In 2023, three New York games have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Jets games this year (39.5) is 0.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Chargers Betting Info

The Chargers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Los Angeles is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Chargers have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

This season, games featuring the Chargers have gone over the point total twice.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 9.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Chargers contests.

Jets vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 24.9 24 26.3 21.5 23 27.3 New York 18 18.4 18 17 18 20.3

