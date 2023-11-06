Entering their Monday, November 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at MetLife Stadium, which starts at 8:15 PM , the New York Jets (4-3) will be monitoring nine players on the injury report.

Watch the Jets in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Their last time out, the Jets won 13-10 over the New York Giants.

In their last outing, the Chargers knocked off the Chicago Bears 30-13.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Out Randall Cobb WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Allen Lazard WR Knee Questionable Adrian Amos S Ankle Questionable Duane Brown OT Hip Out Joe Tippmann C Quad Limited Participation In Practice Laken Tomlinson OG Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Irvin Charles WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Xavier Gipson WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Guyton WR Knee Questionable Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Morgan Fox DL Oblique Questionable Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Illness Questionable Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Questionable Eric Kendricks LB Ribs Questionable Gerald Everett TE Hip Full Participation In Practice

Jets vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Chargers or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets rank second-worst in total yards per game (273.3), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 14th in the NFL with 329.3 total yards ceded per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, the Jets are generating 18 points per game (26th-ranked). They rank sixth in the NFL on the other side of the ball (18.4 points given up per game).

The Jets' passing game has been sputtering, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 164.3 passing yards per game. They have been better defensively, allowing 184.4 passing yards per contest (sixth-ranked).

New York has been struggling to stop the run, ranking second-worst with 144.9 rushing yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive offensively, regstering 109 rushing yards per contest (16th-ranked).

With 13 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) and 10 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL) this season, the Jets rank 10th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +3.

Jets vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3.5)

Chargers (-3.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-185), Jets (+150)

Chargers (-185), Jets (+150) Total: 39.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.