How to Watch Jets vs. Chargers Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) visit a streaking New York Jets (4-3) team on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets have won three games in a row.
We have more coverage below.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
Jets Insights
- The Jets average 18.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Chargers allow (24.0).
- The Jets collect 273.3 yards per game, 117.6 fewer yards than the 390.9 the Chargers allow.
- This season New York racks up 109.0 yards per game on the ground, 15.6 more than Los Angeles allows (93.4).
- The Jets have turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (12).
Jets Home Performance
- The Jets score 18.0 points per game at home (equal to their overall average) and allow 17.0 at home (compared to 18.4 overall).
- The Jets accumulate fewer yards at home (260.0 per game) than they do overall (273.3), and give up more (355.3 per game) than overall (329.3).
- New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (158.3 per game) than it does overall (164.3), and allows more (220.8 per game) than overall (184.4).
- The Jets pick up fewer rushing yards at home (101.8 per game) than they do overall (109.0), but they also allow fewer at home (134.5 per game) than overall (144.9).
- The Jets convert 28.0% of third downs at home (5.0% more than overall), and concede on 46.6% at home (6.6% more than overall).
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Denver
|W 31-21
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Philadelphia
|W 20-14
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at New York
|W 13-10
|CBS
|11/6/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|Miami
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
