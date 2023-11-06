The Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) visit a streaking New York Jets (4-3) team on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Jets Insights

The Jets average 18.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Chargers allow (24.0).

The Jets collect 273.3 yards per game, 117.6 fewer yards than the 390.9 the Chargers allow.

This season New York racks up 109.0 yards per game on the ground, 15.6 more than Los Angeles allows (93.4).

The Jets have turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (12).

Jets Home Performance

The Jets score 18.0 points per game at home (equal to their overall average) and allow 17.0 at home (compared to 18.4 overall).

The Jets accumulate fewer yards at home (260.0 per game) than they do overall (273.3), and give up more (355.3 per game) than overall (329.3).

New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (158.3 per game) than it does overall (164.3), and allows more (220.8 per game) than overall (184.4).

The Jets pick up fewer rushing yards at home (101.8 per game) than they do overall (109.0), but they also allow fewer at home (134.5 per game) than overall (144.9).

The Jets convert 28.0% of third downs at home (5.0% more than overall), and concede on 46.6% at home (6.6% more than overall).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Denver W 31-21 CBS 10/15/2023 Philadelphia W 20-14 FOX 10/29/2023 at New York W 13-10 CBS 11/6/2023 Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 11/24/2023 Miami - Amazon Prime Video

