The Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) visit a streaking New York Jets (4-3) team on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets

Jets Insights

  • The Jets average 18.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Chargers allow (24.0).
  • The Jets collect 273.3 yards per game, 117.6 fewer yards than the 390.9 the Chargers allow.
  • This season New York racks up 109.0 yards per game on the ground, 15.6 more than Los Angeles allows (93.4).
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (12).

Jets Home Performance

  • The Jets score 18.0 points per game at home (equal to their overall average) and allow 17.0 at home (compared to 18.4 overall).
  • The Jets accumulate fewer yards at home (260.0 per game) than they do overall (273.3), and give up more (355.3 per game) than overall (329.3).
  • New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (158.3 per game) than it does overall (164.3), and allows more (220.8 per game) than overall (184.4).
  • The Jets pick up fewer rushing yards at home (101.8 per game) than they do overall (109.0), but they also allow fewer at home (134.5 per game) than overall (144.9).
  • The Jets convert 28.0% of third downs at home (5.0% more than overall), and concede on 46.6% at home (6.6% more than overall).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
10/8/2023 at Denver W 31-21 CBS
10/15/2023 Philadelphia W 20-14 FOX
10/29/2023 at New York W 13-10 CBS
11/6/2023 Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN
11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC
11/19/2023 at Buffalo - CBS
11/24/2023 Miami - Amazon Prime Video

